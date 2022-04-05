New rules for streeteries near Nationals Park causing angst

Jeremy Gifford is the owner of Walter’s Sports Bar in Southeast D.C. right across the street from Nationals Park.

His outdoor seating area was a lifeline for his business during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was especially excited and gearing up for Opening Day Thursday. Then, he got a visit from the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) who told him he had to take his streetery down.

"Public safety and traffic safety were the two words that were used. This was a call by DDOT is what I was told, and we’re still trying to figure out what does that mean," Gifford tells FOX 5.

The structure outside Walter's Sports Bar has heaters, electricity, TVs and is not something that can quickly be assembled or disassembled.

The order from DDOT specifically says the structure has to be taken down three hours before and two hours after home games.

Gifford says he had eight staffers ready to work outside during those home games and is trying to get answers from the city on what to do next.

"I don’t know whether to tell them to come to work or not come to work," Gifford said. "I’ve never been given a Stop Work Order before."

The restaurant sits on N Street. That portion of the street is open to traffic during games to get in and out of a garage attached to the stadium.

But Gifford says there have never been any issues he’s aware of with pedestrians because of Nationals games and the streetery. Even before and after games, it’s usually gridlocked and cars are not traveling very fast.

Gifford has been calling anyone who will listen to try and get answers.

"Ultimately, I’d like to find out what the problem is and see if we can come up with a solution instead of just ‘this can’t happen’ because it has happened for two years without any issues," Gifford said.

FOX 5 did put in a request for more information from DDOT.

Advertisement

DDOT did receive our inquiry but did not respond with a comment on this situation. The Nationals organization says they did not request the streeteries be taken down.