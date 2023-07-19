Audi Field comes alive for MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal

Wednesday night was all about soccer in the District of Columbia.

Audi Field was home to the Major League Soccer All–Star game, where the league’s best players are facing off against Arsenal, a soccer club that plays in the English Premier League.

The last time the game was played in Washington was in 2004 at RFK Stadium. That was the last year the MLS played an East vs. West game, opting instead to play a friendly against an international team.

The MLS All-Stars have nine wins and seven losses since 2005. One of those losses came at the hands of Arsenal in 2016.

FOX 5 talked to fans who came from all over the United States for Wednesday’s game.

"They’re huge soccer fans, and they’ve never seen a Premier League team. They’ve been to an MLS game in Montreal, but they wanted to see a Premier League team, so we get to see both, it’s awesome," said Dan Bergman, who traveled from Liverpool, New York with his two sons Alex and Max.

The game attracted several Arsenal fans, some of whom were excited to see the team they loved for the first time in person.

"Never seen them, it’s the first time. Yeah. So super excited for that," said Rory Landis, who traveled to the game with a group of friends from the Midwest.

"I’m excited," said Onie Eguzo, who traveled from Austin, Texas with friends and family, "It’s been 4 years since I got to see them live. I try to make them every time they come to the states."

Two D.C. United players made the roster, forward Christian Benteke and goalkeeper Tyler Miller. D.C. United Coach and Premier League legend Wayne Rooney managed the MLS All-Stars.