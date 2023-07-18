MLS All-Star Game in DC: Watch parties and events in the DMV

The Major League Soccer All-Star Game is July 19 at Audi Field.

MLS and its partners are hosting multiple free events throughout Washington D.C. to celebrate and support the community. Plus, local businesses are offering up their own ways to participate.

Take a trip to Annapolis on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. where 44 of the best young soccer players in North America will play against each other. The game is at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility and will be live-streamed. Fans are highly encouraged to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and ride the free shuttle bus to and from the game due to security restrictions. Pedestrians can enter through the Naval Academy Visitors Center where they must go through security and present a valid US ID.

This free game will feature players with and without intellectual disabilities from the Unified Sports East and West All-Star soccer teams. This game is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. These teams will also be recognized at the MLS All-Star Game.

Head to Homme Gallery Wednesday morning for a panel discussion on soccer in the US, spaces for black creators and storytellers in the soccer community, mental health, and additional timely topics in sports.

Duke's Grocery in Navy Yard is teaming up with DC Fray to host a FAN Skills Challenge Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

MLS All-Star Game watch parties

Couldn't snag your own ticket to the game? Head to these local bars and restaurants to watch with other soccer fans.