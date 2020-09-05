Alex Smith will make Washington's final roster: report

article

It's another good chapter in Alex Smith's comeback saga.

The Washington Football Team will keep Smith on its final 53-man roster, NFL Network reports.

Smith, 36, will likely play a mentor role to Dwayne Haskins, who has been declared Washington's Week 1 starting quarterback.

WATCH: Alex Smith gets Champagne shower from family as Washington clears quarterback for football activities

Returning to football at all was an unlikely outcome for Smith, who nearly lost his leg and says he nearly died after a gruesome injury nearly two years ago.

FOX 5's Angie Goff last summer was the first to detail Smith's tedious but dedicated road to recovery.

Doctors cleared Smith for football activity last month.

Smith, 36, is entering the second year of a four-year, $94-million contract with Washington.

Smith's salary cap hit for this season is $21.4 million. Washington would have triggered a $32.2 million "dead cap" hit against its salary cap this season if it cut or traded Smith this year.

In other moves, Washington released future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, 35, on Friday as it trims down its final roster.

Washington is set to start its season Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.

