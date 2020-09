Washington Football Team releasing Adrian Peterson

The Washington Football Team is releasing running back Adrian Peterson.

The 35-year-old running back is number five on the NFL’s all-time career rushing yards list with 14,216 – just behind Barry Sanders.

He is fourth in touchdowns with 111.

Peterson has been selected for seven Pro Bowls.

With Washington, Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons.

An Oklahoma product, Peterson entered the NFL in 2007.

