WATCH: Alex Smith gets Champagne shower from family as Washington clears quarterback for football activities

Alex Smith is cleared to play football again after nearly two years of rehabilitation, and his family celebrated with Champagne.

Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted a video of the Champagne shower Saturday night on her Instagram:

Her caption reads "Hard work pays off!"

Returning to football was an unlikely outcome for Smith, who nearly lost his leg and says he nearly died after a gruesome injury nearly two years ago.

FOX 5's Angie Goff last summer was the first to detail Smith's tedious but dedicated road to recovery.

Smith will now have to focus on avoiding pass rushers instead of his young children.

He's clear to resume practice with Washington any moment now.

The Football Team is set to start its season Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.