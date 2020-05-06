The Paolini Perspective: Episode 99

Patrick and Sarah give President Trump a weekly rating on how he's handling COVID-19.

Plus, Patrick shares his thoughts on Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade and if she's really being heard and taken seriously by the press.

George W. Bush's message of unity, why are people continuing to apologize for supporting his statement?

Also, predictions for when the economy will get back to normal and some personal updates too.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter