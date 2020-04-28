The Paolini Perspective: Episode 98

Patrick and Sarah talk all things COVID-19, the reopening of states and the NFL draft.

Patrick also shares his thoughts on Tara Reade accusing Joe Biden of sexual misconduct in the 90's and President Trump's comments on ingesting disinfectant.

Plus, Patrick and Sarah talk about Harvard returning their government money, and an update on Patrick's quarantine life.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

Advertisement

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter