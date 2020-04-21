The Paolini Perspective: Episode 97

Patrick and Sarah talk nationwide protests for reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, thoughts on Shake Shack returning their government loan money, should Harvard be receiving millions of dollars in funding?

President Trump attacks Governor Hogan following his coronavirus testing advice.

An update on Patrick's mom, and why are journalists like George Stephanopoulos telling people to stay home while they're going out?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

