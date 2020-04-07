The Paolini Perspective: Episode 95

Tough podcast today.

As many of you have heard, Patrick's father, Patrick Paolini Sr., passed away last week from COVID-19.

Patrick wanted to do a show this week to talk about his father's life, legacy, and the incredible outpouring of love and support he's received from FOX corporate and beyond.

Patrick Paolini Sr. was 74.

