Patrick Paolini, Sr., father of FOX 5 Senior VP / General Manager, dies from coronavirus at 74

Patrick Paolini, Sr., the father of FOX 5's Senior Vice President and General Manager, died Thursday after contracting the coronavirus. He was 74.

His son, Patrick, Jr., said his father had been hospitalized last week in New Jersey and was otherwise healthy before testing positive for COVID-19.

Patrick Paolini, Sr. and his son, Patrick, Jr.

Patrick, Sr. grew up and raised his family in Lyndhurst. He dedicated his life to serving the community as a popular barber at his business, Pat's Place.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judi, his son, Patrick, Jr. and his daughter, Sherri. He also leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren and many friends in the Lyndhurst community.

Our hearts are broken as we at FOX 5 grieve with the Paolini family. Please keep Patrick, Sr. and his loved ones in your thoughts.