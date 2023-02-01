The Paolini Perspective: Episode 233

Patrick and Sarah discuss Tom Brady's breaking news about retirement for the second time, and their thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup.

Plus, they talk about the war in Ukraine, George Santos stepping down from his committees and Gov. Ron DeSantis finally taking a shot at Trump.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.