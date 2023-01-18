The Paolini Perspective: Episode 231

Patrick and Sarah discuss President Biden's classified document probe. What does this mean for Trump's investigation? Will this impact President Biden's approval ratings?

Plus, they share their thoughts on the NFL wild card weekend, and Mayor Bowser vetoing DC City Council's crime bill. Will the two parties be able to come to a compromise?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.