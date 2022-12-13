The Paolini Perspective: Episode 227
Patrick and Sarah cover it all, including Patrick's son getting engaged!
Plus, the two share their thoughts on the Twitter files and what they're revealing about censorship. They break down the congressional report on the Commanders that has been released, and what it reveals.
Patrick and Sarah discuss the big plans for Union Station to expand in the District, Metro buses being free and remembering Grant Wahl.
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Contact Patrick: Twitter
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.