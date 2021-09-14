The Paolini Perspective: Episode 165

AOC at the Met Gala! Patrick and Sarah share their reactions.

Thoughts on 9/11, the documentaries honoring 20 years since the tragic day, and are we as patriotic as we were in 2001?

Plus, first week of the NFL, and college football. Justice Breyer talks retirement, and the latest on vaccines and COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter