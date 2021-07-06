The Paolini Perspective: Episode 155

Patrick and Sarah return after a week-long vacation to talk about former President Trump's CEO being indicted for tax fraud and other charges.

Plus, Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension and President Biden's comments on it. NCAA athletes and NIL.

#FreeBritney, Delta variant, Gwen Berry's flag protest and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

