The Paolini Perspective: Episode 150

Patrick and Sarah talk about the latest guidelines from the CDC, the huge win for Phil Mickelson, and the disappointing finish for the Capitols.

Plus, some businesses aren't requiring employees to wear masks, good idea or not?

Mayor De Blasio announcing schools will be back in person, will more major cities follow?

