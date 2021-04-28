The Paolini Perspective: Episode 146

Patrick and Sarah chat the confusing announcement by the CDC when it comes to mask wearing outside, and discuss the lack of science that seems to keep driving their decisions.

Plus, does Caitlyn Jenner have a real chance to become the next Governor of California?

President Joe Biden's historically low approval rating and Fox 5 DC is hosting it's first town hall this Thursday at 7pm, you don't want to miss it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

