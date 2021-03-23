The Paolini Perspective: Episode 143

Patrick and Sarah chat the hypocrisy of the NCAA when it comes to women's and men's basketball. The disgraceful gym that was given to the women vs the men and more.

Plus, a victory for local sports in Montgomery County.

Why are the Nats only allowing 5,000 fans in the stadium?

Plus, Patrick reflects on the upcoming 1 yr anniversary of his father's passing to COVID-19.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

