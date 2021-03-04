The Paolini Perspective: Episode 140

Patrick and Sarah chat Gov. Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations, his statement that he won't resign, and should Gov. Cuomo have been appearing on CNN with his brother ever?

Updates on school openings across the country including a Berkley, California School Board President who is limiting school openings while taking his 2 year old daughter to school.

Plus, an update on Patrick and Sarah's personal lives and more.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter