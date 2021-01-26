The Paolini Perspective: Episode 135

Patrick and Sarah chat vaccine roll out in the DMV, and Gov. Larry Hogan appears to be putting pressure on the teachers unions to return kids to schools by March.

Patrick and Sarah debate if the unions and teachers really want to go back?

The latest on the impeachment of President Trump, will he be convicted?

Thoughts on this years Super Bowl and Budweiser's decision not to run ads.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

