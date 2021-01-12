The Paolini Perspective: Episode 133

Patrick and Sarah discuss the terrible events at the Capitol, and the need for President Trump to be impeached or invoking the 25th Amendment.

What will inauguration day look like?

Where does the Republican party go from here, and should there be an internal investigation of the National Guards lack of response to the attack on the Capitol?

Plus, thoughts on the NFL playoff weekend and looking ahead to the Super Bowl.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

