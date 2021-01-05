The Paolini Perspective: Episode 132

Patrick and Sarah drop their first podcast of 2021.

Patrick shares all this thoughts on the Georgia runoff, and President Trump's recorded call to Georgia's Secretary of State pressuring him to find more votes.

Plus, predictions for electoral college confirmation vote on Wednesday.

Thoughts on the Hillary Baldwin scandal and Barstool Fund, why isn't it making national news?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter