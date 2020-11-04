The Paolini Perspective: Episode 124
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah do a quick recap of results we know so far from election night 2020.
With the Presidential race being so close is this it for political polling? Is there still a path for President Trump to be reelected or no?
Plus, some big senate races stay in Republican control, what does that mean for the DNC long term?
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
