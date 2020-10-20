The Paolini Perspective: Episode 122

Patrick and Sarah talk media scandals this week including, the Alaskan Mayor who resigned after his inappropriate relationship with a news anchor and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom masturbation incident.

Patrick shares his thoughts on the upcoming debate and is it time for the debate committee to go?

Plus, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is as popular as ever, and should police resource officers come out of Montgomery County Schools?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter