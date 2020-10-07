The Paolini Perspective: Episode 120

FOX 5 DC Political Reporter Tom Fitzgerald joins the show today.

Tom talks with Patrick and Sarah about covering President Trump's stay at Walter Reed, his COVID-19 diagnosis and his joyride before being discharged.

Plus, predictions for tonight's VP debate, an update on Montgomery County and their plans - or lack of plans - to enter phase 3 of reopening, high school sports and more.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter