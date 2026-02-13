Adorable NICU babies celebrate their first Valentine’s Day
Adorable NICU babies celebrate their first Valentine’s Day (Children’s National Hospital)
WASHINGTON - Babies in Children’s National Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day in style.
What we know:
The newborns are dressed in special Valentine’s Day outfits created by hospital staff and volunteers.
The outfits were made possible through support from the March of Dimes, the NICU Family Support Program, nurses, and former NICU parents.
Hospital staff note that the babies remain on continuous cardio‑respiratory monitoring. Parents and caregivers are reminded to follow AAP safe‑sleep guidelines at home - babies should never sleep on their stomachs or have toys, loose bedding, or blanket rolls in their cribs.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Children’s National Hospital.