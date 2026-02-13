Image 1 of 6 ▼ Adorable NICU babies celebrate their first Valentine’s Day (Children’s National Hospital)

The Brief NICU babies at Children’s National celebrated their first Valentine’s Day in handmade outfits. Staff, volunteers, the March of Dimes, and former NICU parents helped create the festive looks. Families are reminded to follow AAP safe‑sleep guidelines at home.



Babies in Children’s National Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day in style.

What we know:

The newborns are dressed in special Valentine’s Day outfits created by hospital staff and volunteers.

The outfits were made possible through support from the March of Dimes, the NICU Family Support Program, nurses, and former NICU parents.

Hospital staff note that the babies remain on continuous cardio‑respiratory monitoring. Parents and caregivers are reminded to follow AAP safe‑sleep guidelines at home - babies should never sleep on their stomachs or have toys, loose bedding, or blanket rolls in their cribs.