Police ID man killed in garbage truck crash

D.C. Police have identified the man killed after he and another person on an electric bicycle were struck by a garbage truck Friday.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said the crash happened near the 900 block of Upshur Street.

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows the aftermath, including a white‑and‑green trash truck marked "WB Waste Solutions LLC." The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m.

A woman riding on the back of the e‑bike was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The rider, 26-year-old Kenny Jimmenez Rivera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DC Police later located the truck in Hyattsville, Maryland, and found the driver. No charges have been announced as of Monday.

There are bike lanes in that area of Upshur, but investigators are still working to determine exactly where everyone was positioned and what led to the crash.

As the investigation continues, DC’s Department of Transportation will be hosting two meetings on the 11th Street NW Multimodal Safety Project from L Street NW to Monroe Street NW. A virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 17 and an in-person open house on Wednesday, February 18.

Both meetings start at 6 p.m. Monday’s is virtual, and Tuesday’s is in person. Find more about the meetings online.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

