Government Shutdown 2026: No clear path to ending DHS funding standoff

Lawmakers and the White House showed no signs of compromise Monday in their standoff over oversight of federal immigration officers, a dispute that has paused funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s team failed to reach a deal to fund the department through September.

Democrats are pushing for changes to immigration operations following the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers in Minneapolis last month.

Congress is now on recess until Feb. 23, and neither side is budging. The impasse affects agencies including the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Secret Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Work at ICE and CBP continues because Trump’s 2025 tax and spending law provided billions in additional funding that can be used for deportation operations.

About 90% of DHS employees will continue working without pay, and missed paychecks could create financial strain. Last year’s shutdown lasted a record 43 days.

White House border czar Tom Homan said the administration will not agree to Democrats’ demands that federal officers clearly identify themselves, remove masks during operations and display unique ID numbers.