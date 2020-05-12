The Paolini Perspective: Episode 100

100! This is Patrick's 100th podcast episode, pretty amazing. Patrick and Sarah are joined by Joe Di Scipio, the Senior Vice President of Legal and FCC compliance for Fox Television.

The three discuss the latest from the White House in response to the coronavirus.

Also, Patrick and crew share their thoughts on Kamala Harris reportedly being Joe Biden's VP front runner.

And Patrick and Joe have ideas on just how many games the MLB should play this season.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

