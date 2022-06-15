Rambling and Gambling: U.S Open Drama with Geoff Fienberg + Washington Commanders Drama with Ben Standig

Josh is talking PGA vs. LIV, Commanders drama and more!

First up, Geoff Fienberg of Mayo Media Network hops on the pod to talk U.S Open Betting and the PGA vs LIV saga.

Then, The Athletic’s Ben Standig joins Josh to chat about the latest Commanders controversy, what it’s like covering a team with so many off-field issues and the team’s over/under for season wins.

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal