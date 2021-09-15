Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 2 with Raheem Palmer and Being A Pro Gambler with Spanky

It’s a super-sized episode of Rambling & Gambling this week. The Action Network’s Raheem Palmer dishes out more than a dozen picks for NFL week 2, then Spanky of the Be Better Bettors podcast joins Josh to talk about life as a professional gambler.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.

Let’s make things interesting - subscribe now!