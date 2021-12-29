Rambling and Gambling: NFL week 17 with Edward Egros and 21 Wild Wagers from 2021 with David Purdum

It’s a jam packed final episode of 2021!

First, Professor Edward Egros joins Josh to give his best bets for NFL week 17. Then ESPN’s David Purdum stops by to chat about 21 wild wagers from 2021.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.