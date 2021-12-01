Rambling and Gambling: NFL week 13 with Neil Greenberg

The Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg stops by to explain how he ended up on the sports analytics beat, his best bets for week 13, his feelings on Max Scherzer to the Mets, and why you may want to take the Washington Football Team to win the NFC East (!). Also, Neil tells Josh why he’d rather be called a geek than a nerd.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.