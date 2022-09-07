Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 1 with Raheem Palmer and Brandon Anderson

Two expert handicappers hop on R&G to preview week 1 of the NFL season.

Raheem Palmer of The Ringer and Brandon Anderson of The Action Network join Josh to give out their best bets of the week, Cash or Trash is back, futures you still have time to bet, the Donovan Mitchell trade, and Jake Paul/Anderson Silva.

