Virginia man killed in wrong‑way, head‑on crash in Charles County

The Brief A Virginia man died in a wrong‑way, head‑on crash in Charles County. The other driver was hospitalized with injuries. Speeding is suspected, and the crash is under investigation, police say.



A Virginia man was killed in a head‑on crash Monday along Piscataway Highway, also known as Indian Head Highway, in Charles County.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Crestwood Place. Authorities say the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Benjamin Ruschell Jr., 27, of Alexandria, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a Toyota head‑on.

Ruschell died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 28‑year‑old man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe speeding may have been a factor. Lanes were closed for more than two hours during the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.