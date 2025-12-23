Virginia man killed in wrong‑way, head‑on crash in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A Virginia man was killed in a head‑on crash Monday along Piscataway Highway, also known as Indian Head Highway, in Charles County.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Crestwood Place. Authorities say the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Benjamin Ruschell Jr., 27, of Alexandria, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a Toyota head‑on.
Ruschell died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 28‑year‑old man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
Police believe speeding may have been a factor. Lanes were closed for more than two hours during the investigation.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Department of State Police.