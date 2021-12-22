Rambling and Gambling: Christmas Day NBA with Raheem Palmer

The Action Network’s Raheem Palmer is back!!

The guys preview Xmas Day NBA, Raheem gives out his best bets for NFL week 16, and Josh goes for four straight wins in Long Shot or Lock.

Also, Josh makes Raheem tell another story from his time as a DJ. This one revolves around why you should never try to fight an NFL player in a club.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.