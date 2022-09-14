Rambling and Gambling: Andy Molitor, Ben Standig and Mark Burns

First up, Andy Molitor of Betsperts joins Josh to break down week 2 NFL, including his best bets and the latest installment Cash or Trash (2:03). Then, The Athletic’s Ben Standig hops on the pod to talk all things Commanders (27:43). And finally, Mark Burns of Morning Consult makes his first appearance on the pod to chat about the big business of fantasy football.

