I Still Have a Keycard: Tisha Lewis

Get ready for Anchor and Reporter Tisha Lewis’s amazing TV journey.

From starting on a weekend teen show for BET to being raised by a single mom, Tisha's life has taken a lot of interesting turns.

Tisha talks about knowing her dad but not having a relationship with him, her story about working with former Fox star Bill O’Reilly, and why she called a TV station boss who didn’t hire her to ask him exactly why!

