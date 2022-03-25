I Still Have a Keycard: Perris Jones

Perris Jones is a man of many talents including being a Fox 5 journalist. One of the newer members to the Fox 5 family, Perris gets personal about this relationship journey and a called-off engagement.

Plus, his love for a good long island iced tea, his passion for rapping and writing songs, and how he overcame some financial challenges to excel at his career and life.

