US admits failure in deadly DCA midair plane collision

The U.S. government is taking responsibility for the deadly midair collision over the Potomac. The Justice Department now acknowledges failures in the crash that killed 67 people on the night of Jan. 29.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says reaction has been interesting. Many people already believed the government failed these 67 families, but they’re surprised to see the government formally admit it.

The court filings are part of a lawsuit brought by the family of Casey Crafton, one of the passengers killed on American Eagle Flight 5342 that night.

In the filing, the government admits both the Army and the FAA played a role in the crash.

It says the Black Hawk pilots failed to maintain proper and safe visual separation, and that the FAA controller did not fully comply with an FAA procedure.

The federal government also argues it is not the only entity responsible for the failures that night.

The admission opens the door for families to seek damages.

American and PSA Airlines are also named as defendants. Both pushed to have the case dismissed.

