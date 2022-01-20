I Still Have a Keycard: Caitlin Roth

Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about Caitlin Roth and her marriage to Tucker Barnes, Caitlin reveals more!

What’s it like being a step-parent, is there a baby in Caitlin and Tucker’s future? What do Caitlin’s parents think of Tucker and Caitlin’s age gap?

Plus, Caitlin shares the most challenging part of her career, her biggest inspiration and more.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'