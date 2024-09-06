WSSC Water lifts essential-use-only request in southern Prince George’s County

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Water has lifted the essential water-use-only request for customers in southern Prince George’s County as of 4:00 a.m. Friday.

The request was in place to facilitate the replacement of a failing major water transmission main. Crews worked since late Wednesday to replace the 36-inch-diameter prestressed concrete cylinder pipe.

Following the replacement, the Acoustic Fiber Optic Monitoring (AFO) system was reinstalled, and the water main was recharged. Officials say the water distribution system has now returned to normal and expressed gratitude to customers for their cooperation and patience.

The old pipe will undergo a complete analysis at WSSC Water’s maintenance facility.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic along Dower House Road near Old Pike Way remains in effect as road repairs continue.

Officials have said that it is possible for customers in the southern Prince George’s County area to experience discolored water. Any customers with discolored water are being advised to flush home and business cold water lines using the following steps:

- Run all COLD water taps for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

- Begin with the lowest faucet in the home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

- Once the water runs clear, usually in five minutes or less, turn off faucets in the same order, lowest to highest.

- Flush your refrigerator's water lines.

More information from WSSC can be found online