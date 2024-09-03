WSSC issues water restriction request for parts of southern Prince George’s County

Starting Wednesday, September 4, at 8 p.m., the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission will implement an essential-water-use-only request for portions of southern Prince George’s County. Officials say the measure is necessary as crews replace a failing section of a major water main under Dower House Road in the Upper Marlboro area.

Crews will begin work to replace the main early Thursday morning and continue around-the-clock. The work is expected to last approximately three days.

The conservation request will impact around 40,000 customers and affect approximately 110,000 residents in Clinton, Rosaryville, Marlton, Brandywine, Accokeek, and parts of Fort Washington.

CHECK THE INTERACTIVE MAP

WSSC Water advises residents to complete laundry and dishwashing before the restriction begins to avoid potential disruptions.

The essential-use-only request means residents should limit water use to necessary activities, such as taking shorter showers, turning off faucets immediately after use, and only running full loads in washing machines and dishwashers. Outdoor water use, including washing cars, watering lawns, and topping off swimming pools, is prohibited. Additionally, residents should minimize flushing toilets and other non-essential water use.

The water conservation request could avoid a potential boil water advisory and will help ensure water needed for fire protection.

Officials say an acoustic fiber optic monitoring system alerted WSSC Water to the impending failure of the 16-foot-long section of the 36-inch-diameter water supply main, prompting the replacement. Officials say the main was installed in 1968.

Road closures may occur on Dower House Road if it rains during the replacement work. Traffic will be restricted along Dower House Road between Woodyard Road and Old Marlboro Pike, and the road will be completely closed between Old Pike Way and Pearl Harbor Drive – only if raining.

For more information and to check if your address is affected, visit the interactive map on the WSSC Water website.



