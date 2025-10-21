Workers at legendary DC concert venues push for unionization

The Brief Employees who work for 9:30 Club, The Anthem, The Atlantis and Lincoln Theatre have asked management at I.M.P. and its related companies to agree to a fair process to unionize. On Monday, 300+ organizing staff members delivered petitions to I.M.P. management calling to create a straightforward unionizing process.



Workers of the live music promotion and production company I.M.P, which includes the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, The Atlantis and Lincoln Theatre, have asked management at I.M.P. and its related companies to agree to a fair process to unionize.

What we know:

On Monday, workers at these venues delivered petitions to I.M.P. management on behalf of over 300 organizing staff members. The petitions are calling for card check agreements that create a straightforward process to assess support for union representation without employer interference.

Though I.M.P. operates state-of-the-art venues for concert-goers to enjoy, the employees argue they aren't receiving treatment that reflects that. They say schedules are inconsistent, workers juggle multiple jobs and wages are low.

According to the petition, many employees are working in stressful and dangerous conditions and only earning $18.25, 30 cents more than D.C.'s minimum wage.

What they're saying:

"I love working here, but we just want better support from our employer," said Hunter Spears, who works door staff. "I’ve taken boots to the face. I’ve been thrown up on. I’ve hurt my wrist catching crowd surfers."

"We work at an internationally renowned venue, and we deserve to be treated like we work at an internationally renowned venue. I don’t feel like we are treated with dignity," said stagehand and audio engineer Lee Reber.



What's next:

Departments at 9:30 Club, the Atlantis, and Lincoln Theater that deal with food, beverages and staffing the door and floor are coming together with the support of the leading union in the D.C., UNITE HERE Local 25.

Sound and stage production staff at the U Street corridor venues and Anthem have reached out to IATSE Local 22, the behind-the-scenes entertainment union.

I.M.P.’s box office staff across all four venues are organizing with IATSE Local 868, which represents box office workers at many area venues.

"I grew up going to shows at 9:30 Club and always thought the club was the coolest," says door staffer, Maggie Letvin, who’s worked for I.M.P. for four years. "I want the club to be successful, and I think workers can help."





















