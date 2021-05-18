Work from home permanently or make an extra $30K per year, new survey asks

Work from home permanently or take home an extra $30,000 per year?

According to a new online report from The Business Journals, employees say they would rather work from home than get the extra pay.

The report cites a survey from Blind, an anonymous professional network, that says it asked 3,000 workers the question. The report says 64 percent chose the work from home option.

Of the 45 companies represented – the survey says only two of them picked the additional income.

The report says the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the work-from-home trends that would have otherwise taken years or even decades to occur. The Business Journals reports that many workers now realize the benefits of cutting commute times, saving money on transportation and using extra time for new interests.