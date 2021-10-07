Woody Harrelson involved in altercation at D.C.’s Watergate Hotel

Authorities say television and movie star Woody Harrelson was involved in an altercation Wednesday night at D.C.'s Watergate Hotel.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. According to a police report, Harrelson said he was involved in a verbal dispute with a person who lunged toward him and tried to grab his neck. The report says Harrelson punched the person in self defense. The report says a witness confirmed the account.

The Washington Post reports that Harrelson is in D.C. working on an HBO series about the Nixon administration's Watergate scandal. The Post says the incident began when a man who had been photographing Harrelson and his daughter lunged at the star after being asked to delete the photos.

Advertisement

Police tell FOX 5 that no arrests have been made.