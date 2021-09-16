'Woodlawn Jane Doe': Police identify Alexandria woman sexually assaulted, strangled to death 45 years ago

Police in Baltimore County have identified a woman who was sexually assaulted and strangled to death 45 years ago.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Detectives say new technology was used to solve the complex case that dates back decades.

According to police, on Sept. 12, 1976, Baltimore County detectives found the body of a young woman in the 5600 block of Dogwood Road. near the Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn. The woman had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Over the years, the victim has become known as "Woodlawn Jane Doe," named after the area of the County where she was found.

In the beginning stages of the investigation, detectives relied on simple sketches of the victim to generate leads in the case. That began to change, as advancements in DNA testing were made and in 2006, detectives requested evidence in the case be tested.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Woman dead, man in custody in Upper Marlboro following barricade

In 2015, pollen testing lead Baltimore County detectives to the Boston area. The following year, which marked 40 years since the killing happened, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new facial reconstruction image of Jane Doe.

The biggest break in the case came this year when additional DNA testing was done. The results helped to identify "Woodlawn Jane Doe."

Detectives say the victim has been identified as Margaret Fetterolf of Alexandria. She was just 16 years old when she was killed. Family members say she went missing in 1975.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Fredericksburg woman murdered by roommate who told cops she committed suicide, police say

Now that police know Margaret’s identity, they say they are one step closer to catching the people responsible for her murder.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.

Advertisement

Click here for a detailed timeline of the crime.