Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead, man in custody in Upper Marlboro following barricade

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A barricade situation has ended with a man in custody and a woman dead in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Upper Marlboro barricade ends with man in custody, woman injured

A barricade situation has ended with a man in custody and a woman injured in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Woman injured, barricade situation underway in Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County

A woman has been injured and a barricade situation is underway in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Authorities say they responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:20 a.m. for a domestic related incident. Police say an adult female was located in the roadway at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators asked residents to stay clear of the area and closed nearby Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace.