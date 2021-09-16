Woman dead, man in custody in Upper Marlboro following barricade

A barricade situation has ended with a man in custody and a woman dead in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Authorities say they responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:20 a.m. for a domestic related incident. Police say an adult female was located in the roadway at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators asked residents to stay clear of the area and closed nearby Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace.