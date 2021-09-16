Fredericksburg woman murdered by roommate who told cops she committed suicide, police say

A man is under arrest after police say he killed his roommate and tried to cover it up by telling officers she committed suicide.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say 26-year-old Christopher Alexander faces several charges including second degree murder after he shot and killed his roommate, 27-year- old Amanda Seay, in their Fredericksburg apartment.

Christopher Alexander (Fredericksburg Police)

Officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of Woodlyn Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 after a report of a gunshot.

Police found Seay dead at the apartment and say they were told by Alexander that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives determined that Seay’s death was a homicide and arrested Alexander Wednesday.

Advertisement

Alexander was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he remains without bond.